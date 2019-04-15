Madison Beer Playfully Licks Popsicle, Rocks Skimpy White Bra To Coachella

Madison Beer sure knows how to do Coachella the right way.

Over the past few days, the singer has been flooding her Instagram account with countless videos and photos from the highly-touted Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. Like many other influencers, actors, and singers — Beer hit up the fest with a ton of pals and appeared to have a blast during the first weekend.

Since it was hot in the desert, the 20-year-old decided to strip down and show some skin as she walked around the grounds. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the singer baring it all for the cameras in a sexy outfit that leaves very little to the imagination. On the top, Beer sports a teeny-tiny white bra with spaghetti straps that shows off her enviable figure.

The brown-haired beauty’s abs are also fully on display as she rocks a pair of camo pants on the bottom, leaving room to show her toned and tanned abs. The stunner completed the look with a white belt and a large pair of hoop earrings and she wore her highlighted tresses down and at her back.

As she walked around, Madison held a red popsicle in her hand and took licks every few moments to cool herself off in the desert sun. A few other photos that were shared by the publication showed Beer walking around with a large crew of friends. One Twitter video even shows her sitting on a pal’s shoulders as she jammed out to the music.

And it appears as though Madison is using the fest as a time to hang out with friends following her split from boyfriend Zack Bia. As The Inquisitr shared last month, the “Home With You” singer split with her on-again-off-again boyfriend after just about a year of dating. Beer did not officially confirm the news to fans, but she did allude to it in a series of tweets.

“Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by a**holes and people who don’t care about you,” Beer tweeted. “Pleeeeaaaseeeee listen to your heart.”

She then went on to tell her fans that “single Madison thrives” and pretty much confirmed that her relationship was over. Prior to Bia, Beer was linked to YouTuber and singer Jack Gilinsky, but the pair split after audio of Jack verbally abusing Beer was leaked to the public.

As fans know, Madison was first discovered by Justin Bieber.