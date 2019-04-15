‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans In Hysterics Over Joe Jonas’ Drag Homage To Fiancee Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers lead singer Joe Jonas paid homage to his fiancee Sophie Turner on the eve of Game of Thrones first-night premiere of the show’s final season in an epic way, leaving fans of the HBO series in hysterics.

Jonas took to Instagram to post a hysterical video of himself dressed as his fiancee’s iconic character of Sansa Stark and he took her characterization to an entirely different level. The 29-year-old posted a throwback video of himself dressed as Lady Sansa, a costume that he wore for Halloween 2018.

In the video, he sports a long, flowing green dress and a long red wig with a caption that read “MOOD.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra weighed in on his look, as well as celebs Julianne Hough, Ciara, Adam Lambert and Turner’s, GoT co-star, Maisie Williams.

To date, the funny video has almost 2M views.

Sunday’s premiere episode of Game of Thrones saw the character of Jon Snow finally learning something about his true identity. Fans waited almost two years for the show’s Season 8 debut, of which the scenes were filmed from October 2017 through July 2018.

Vanity Fair reported in March 2015 that showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff revealed the show would end in the same place as the book series.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the final episodes will vary in length as reported by HBO.

Episode 2, which will air Sunday, April 21 will run about one hour. Episode 3, with a debut date of April 28 will be approximately 1:22 in length. The May 5 airdate for Episode 4 will have an estimated running time of 1:18. Episode 5 will air on May 12 and have a running time of 1:20.

The series’ finale episode will air on Sunday, May 19 beginning at 9 p.m. EST and will run for approximately 1:20.

According to a story published by Capital FM, Jonas and Turner were introduced by mutual friends. The couple made their first red carpet appearance together, at the Met Gala in May 2017.

The twosome posted their engagement announcement simultaneously on October 15, 2017, to their respective Instagram accounts, using a photo of their two hands together, showing off Turner’s stunning engagement ring.

Their captions read, “She/I said yes”

Jonas announced during The Jonas Brothers’ take over of The Late, Late Show with James Corden that he and Turner would be tying the knot this summer, effectively taking every member of the band off the market.

Kevin Jonas married his longtime girlfriend Danielle in December 2009. Nick Jonas became engaged to and married actress Priyanka Chopra within months of making their relationship public in 2018.

The Jonas Brothers new song “Cool” is available now. The current and final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO through May 19.