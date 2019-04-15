Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Booty At The Gym, Says She’s ‘Feeling Peachy’ At 40

Nicole's revealing all her hard work in the gym.

Nicole Scherzinger may not have been soaking up the sun at Coachella this weekend, but she’s proving that she was still having some fun in California. The former Pussycat Dolls singer took to Instagram this week to show her 3.7 million followers how she spent her weekend away from the music festival by getting in some hard work at the gym.

Nicole put her toned booty on display for the camera in a pair of tight black leggings as she worked out in Los Angeles. The snap shared to her official account showed her with her back to the camera and her hands on her tiny waist as she looked back over her right shoulder.

Scherzinger was flaunting all her hard work in her curve-hugging black leggings with both cut-out mesh and animal-print panels which she then teamed with a black sports bra. The former X Factor judge kept her hair out of her face as she got her exercise in with a topknot on her head and appeared to be sporting minimal makeup.

In the caption, the star admitted that she was staying away from the hugely popular California music festival by jokingly hashtagging her post with #nochella. Nicole also told her fans that she was “feeling peachy” with a peach emoji, as she kept her body in check with the gym session.

And it seems as though all that hard work is most definitely paying off for the 40-year-old singer.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Scherzinger was proudly showing off her body in a hot pink bikini in photos and video she posted to social media as she soaked up the sun on what appeared to be a luxury yacht while spending time with a girlfriend. The Inquisitr also shared a snap of the star revealing her curves in another athleisure gear snap shortly after.

“I do a 30- to 45- minute jog twice a week and a lot of circuit training in the gym. I alternate from a few minutes of cardio to sets of 12 on each exercise,” Nicole previously told Glamour of her workout routine. “I like one leg deadlift squats and bed-overs using 10-pound weights.”

Scherzinger also revealed that she sometimes likes to focus on her abs, telling the outlet that she makes use of “crunches on the exercise ball” because “they work the core.”

More recently, she spoke to Women’s Health about her dedication to staying fit and healthy.

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” she said of her exercise routine back in January, adding that she often takes spinning or hot yoga classes and is also a fan of hiking and core power yoga.

Myunggu Han / Getty Images

The ex-Pussycat Dolls star then added of her advice to staying happy and healthy that her biggest secret is to “love and accept yourself” and to drink a lot of water but to also not deprive the body with crazy diets.

Nicole then said, “Don’t deprive yourself of anything because eventually you’ll crave it and then you might binge on it. Everything in moderation.”