Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Take The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast To Coachella

The movie producer shared a group photo on Instagram.

Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, traveled to Coachella at the end of last week and allowed a number of Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars to board their private jet with them.

On Instagram, the movie producer shared a photo of their Coachella-bound group and in the image, Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie were seen.

While Kent hasn’t shared many photos of herself and Emmett, or her co-stars, in the days since she and Emmett landed with their group in Indio, California, she did share a few images of her makeup and hair on her Instagram Stories.

While Brittany Cartwright, the fiancee of Taylor, wasn’t seen in the photo shared by Emmett, she was later seen in a video shared on Taylor’s Instagram Stories, which also included her mother, Sherri Cartwright.

Kent and Emmett have been traveling a lot with Taylor and Cartwright and just months ago, they rang in the New Year together in Miami before traveling to The Bahamas, where they enjoyed an extended vacation with one another in the days that followed their Miami trip.

Kent and Emmett also visited Tampa, Florida, with Taylor and Cartwright in late March, where the group attended the 2019 Gasparilla Film Festival.

Kent and Emmett, as well as Taylor and Cartwright, became engaged in 2018.

Although Taylor and Cartwright, who became engaged last June, are planning to get married this June, Kent and Emmett won’t be tying the knot until next year and so far, Kent doesn’t seem to have made a whole lot of progress when it comes to planning her big day.

“All I know is I want three dresses and I want it to happen in Miami,” Kent told Us Weekly in February. “That’s as far as we’ve gotten. … I’m enjoying being a fiancée!”

“[Randall] wants [the wedding] to be extravagant, so we, like, sometimes battle it out,” she continued. “He wants chicken crunch from Planet Hollywood, and I’m like, ‘That’s gonna have to be a negotiation because I don’t know about that.'”

As for their future, Kent said she is dreaming of the day she will welcome her first child and hopes to have at least two children with the movie producer. That said, she also told the magazine that Emmett prefers to have just one child.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.