‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Cane Stuns Billy

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, April 15, reveals that Tax Day in the U.S. has nothing on Genoa City’s drama. Cane will shock Billy with an apology while Nikki and Victoria uncover more about Victor’s lying and secrets. Plus, Cane will talk Ana into helping him out, and Billy will give Jack a warning.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) showed up at the Abbotts’ and he shocked Billy (Jason Thompson) by apologizing to him. Cane admitted to both Billy and Traci (Beth Maitland) that he’s the one who’s responsible for ruining his marriage to Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane informed them that Lily will return from prison this week, and Traci is surprised that Cane still believes he can fix his marriage. Cane asked Traci to help him, but she didn’t want to. Later at Chancellor Park, Traci advised Cane to work on himself first before he attempted to work on staying with Lily.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) showed up at Victoria’s (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria told her mom about things with Billy. According to Victoria, she and Billy will take things slow, but Nikki wanted to know what would be different this time around. Victoria explained how Billy resisted gambling in Vegas even with the poker game in her room. Then, Victoria told Nikki that Victor (Eric Braeden) was in Vegas, and Nikki felt stunned that Victor lied to her again. She even said it was the last time he will tell her a lie. Nikki then left Victor a scathing voicemail.

At Victor’s office, Nikki and Victoria snooped to figure out where he was, and Victor called briefly and told Nikki he was in Istanbul. Then, Victoria found a receipt for a doctor near Las Vegas, and they worried that Victor is ill. However, upon further investigation, they realized the doctor was a psychiatrist, which is out of character for Victor. They thought that something else must be going on since Victor would never see one for himself.

At the restaurant, Jack (Peter Bergman) asked Abby (Melissa Ordway) to let him launch Jabot’s new collective there, but she flatly refused her uncle and asked him not to put her in between him and her mom. Later, Billy told Jack he hoped that Jack’s feud with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) wouldn’t end up destroying Jabot. Back home, Jack found Traci hiding another surprise from Ashley. It was an ad for Jack of Hearts featuring Kerry/Dominique (Alice Hunter).

Devon (Bryton James) talked Ana (Loren Lott) and Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) into singing at the opening of Society. Initially, they refused, but Elena (Brytni Sarpy) helped them come around. At the restaurant, Arturo (Jason Canela) tried to talk to Abby.

Finally, Billy showed up at Victoria’s with an engagement ring, but she wasn’t there. According to The Inquisitr, he will pop the question this week.