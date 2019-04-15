‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Gets Desperate

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 16, bring turmoil for the Rosales family, and Rey comes clean to Sharon so that he won’t have any secrets with her. Plus, Nikki takes Paul into her confidence.

Arturo (Jason Canela) wants to make a deal with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), according to She Knows Soaps. Rey may not be in the mood to accommodate his brother, though, considering how he snuck around with Rey’s wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Sure, Arturo and Mia’s affair left Rey free to be with Sharon (Sharon Case), but that doesn’t mean their betrayal hurt any less especially since it was the second time (at least).

However, Mia requires an alibi, and Rey already told Paul (Doug Davidson) that Mia was with Arturo the night of Lola’s (Sasha Calle) attack. That may be tough to prove, though, especially since Abby (Melissa Ordway) may no better. She’s certainly in no mood to help Mia out of any jams even if Mia is pregnant. Paul is testing Rey, and Rey needs to solve the case of Lola’s attacker. In the end, he may find that he’s forced to turn her in no matter how much he might want to keep her out of prison.

In the hopes of having no secrets, Rey confides everything about Lola’s attack to Sharon. Sharon is shocked to learn that Mia is Lola’s attacker. Rey tells his new girlfriend the whole sordid story about Mia thinking Lola was Abby because Lola borrowed Abby’s coat. He trusts her fully. However, that doesn’t mean that Mia trusts Sharon. According to The Inquisitr, Mia will not appreciate that Rey let Sharon in on her deep, dark secret. Given that Mia already tried to take out Abby and gravely injured Lola instead, Sharon may find her life in extreme danger from the deranged woman.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is working on a new mystery. Victor (Eric Braeden) lied about where he is, and at first, Nikki is furious, but now she realizes that there is something else going on with her husband after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) found receipts for a therapist. As old friends, Nikki confides in Paul. She confesses her worries about Victor, and Paul is there for her to listen and support Nikki. He also may have a few words of advice for her. There’s little doubt that Victor isn’t Paul’s favorite, but he has a soft spot for Nikki, and he will help his friend figure out what is happening.