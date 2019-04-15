Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Wedding Insider Reveals Secrets From Their Big Day

Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday, April 13, in a stunning ceremony full of meaning and magic surrounded by their closest family and friends. An insider who attended the event revealed to E! Entertainment Television some secrets about the amazing day and the future for the two dancers who found love in the glare of the public eye.

The upscale event took place at Terranea Resort in the Southern California coastal community of Rancho Palos Verdes, reported E! News. The gorgeous bride exchanged vows with her handsome husband in a long-sleeved Vera Wang bridal gown with a mermaid skirt. A crystal headpiece was affixed in her hair, with to a long veil attached. Chmerkovskiy was clad in a black velvet Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

“Val and Jenna saw each other before the ceremony and took photos,” said an insider of the event to E! News. “They were surrounded by family members and posed for several pictures with Maks and Peta as well as their parents. They read their own vows and it was a beautiful setting with a light breeze and lots of sunshine.”

The couple, who met in 2015 on the set of DWTS, had an on-again, off-again relationship, reported People. Johnson was hired as a troupe member in 2014 before being promoted to pro in 2016.

During their initial romance, the couple split for a brief period of time after dating for five months, in February 2017, after Chmerkovskiy began dating his brother Maks’ celeb partner Amber Rose, who appeared on Season 23 of the series. Johnson and Chmerkovskiy rekindled their relationship and began sharing photos of one another on social media in 2018.

The couple even shared several surprising steamy kisses together on the show during a dance set to the performance of country star Kelsea Ballerini’s single “Legends” on the show’s Season 25 finale episode.

The duo became engaged in Italy in June 2018. People Magazine reported that the ring was designed by Val and Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co., jeweler to the stars. Chmerkovskiy revealed in an interview with People that he always knew he would propose to his future wife someday in Venice.

Chmerkovskiy said of his then-fiancee, “My life has changed because of [her,] and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”

The couple is rumored to be returning to Dancing with the Stars when the show airs its 28th season this fall on ABC.