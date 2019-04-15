Genie Bouchard Dons Leopard Print Bikini & Calls It ‘Housewife Vibes’

Genie Bouchard took the term “housewife” to a new level. The tennis ace recently posted a photo on her social media that proves that although she’s taking a break from tennis, her Instagram game is still going strong. And judging by the views on this particular image, it seems as if her fans appreciate the hot bikini photo.

The 25-year-old shared a racy snap wearing a leopard print two-piece that showed off her curves to perfection. Bouchard’s animal print bikini top had a plunging neckline that showed just a hint of her décolletage. Meanwhile, the racy thong showed off the tennis star’s toned thighs. The band of both the bikini top and bottoms had neon green, black, and red straps for extra support and lift.

Bouchard wore tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses that complemented her vintage “housewife vibe.” The tennis star wore a leopard print headscarf, which she tied in a retro style, and a simple gold bangle. The former World No. 5 wore her golden locks in a casual ponytail down her back.

The Sports Illustrated model looked relaxed as she posed. She smiled at the camera while sitting poolside and basking in the sun. In the background, other swimmers and sun-lovers also took advantage of the beautiful day.

Bouchard has a massive following of 1.9 million people. Her fans are an interesting mix of tennis fanatics and bikini lovers, and the star is constantly trying to please both groups. Her latest Instagram share certainly has many followers’ attention as the pic has already racked up close to 75,000 likes in half a day. Plenty of her fans also took the time to post a comment on the image.

While many of her followers complimented her attire, some also took the opportunity to try and convince her to return to the tennis court. One such user said, “Genie, you look great but I wish you would just play tennis again. You’re so good. Just forget the haters and do what you’re best at. Please.” Another fan loved her retro look and commented, “You look beautiful Genie. Wish I could tell you that in person.”

Tennis World USA reported that Bouchard was taking an indefinite break from her tennis career. At the time that she made her announcement, the athlete said that she wanted to focus on getting “healthy.” Bouchard is still very young and may need some time to recover from the very competitive world of tennis. She has plenty of time to make a magnificent comeback.