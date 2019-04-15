Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Tan In A Tiny Bikini On A Pool Floatie

Alessandra's showing off her bikini body at Coachella.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her tan and her incredible bikini body while soaking up the sun on a pool floatie over the weekend. The stunning model posed on the water for a new snap shared on her Instagram account on April 14 as she lay back to enjoy the sunshine.

Alessandra was lying down with both hands up over her head and a pair of dark black aviator sunglasses shielding her eyes from the sun.

The star had her long brunette hair tied up into a bun on the top of her head while rocking several wristbands on both wrists when relaxing on the big pink inflatable floatie.

She flaunted some serious skin in a brown string bikini taken from her new swimwear line Gal Floripa, which she officially launched earlier this year alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria.

In the caption of the picture, which already has more than 89,000 likes, the 38-year-old star admitted that she was going to be MIA and wouldn’t be taking calls as she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime.

Alessandra didn’t reveal her location in her latest upload, though her snaps prior to her latest bikini photo revealed that she was getting in on all the festival action by attending Coachella festival in California.

The model posted photos of herself rocking a strapless multi-colored bikini top at the annual music festival on April 13.

In one picture shared to her Instagram account for her almost 10 million followers to see, Ambrosio flaunted her toned torso in the bikini top which she paired with distressed light blue jeans and a flowy cover-up over her shoulders.

Loading...

Alessandra rocked a pair of vintage-looking round sunglasses on her eyes and had several gold necklaces draped around her neck as she posed for a snap alongside her fellow festival-goers.

Another picture on her Instagram account showed her posing with her Gal Floripa co-founders Aline and Gisele as well as Brazilian model Ludi Delfino and film producer Jessica Steindorff. The fun Coachella upload has more than 190,000 likes from her millions of followers.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Balmain

Prior to her fun weekend at the California festival with her closest girlfriends, The Inquisitr reported that Ambrosio was once again showing off her model side while rocking new pieces from her swimwear collection.

In one recently unveiled photo, the ex-Victoria’s Secret star – who hung up her wings back in 2017 after walking in an impressive 17 of the lingerie brand’s annual fashion shows – stunned in a light plunging, high-cut swimsuit during a sunset shoot at the beach.