Madonna Announces Album ‘Madame X’ While Spreading Legs Wide Open In Fishnet Tights And Other Many Looks

Madonna has shared a video on YouTube that teases her new upcoming era as well as the album title for her 14th studio album.

Within 13 seconds of the video, Madonna reveals that she has decided to call her upcoming album, Madame X.

“Madame X is a secret agent, traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she tells the viewers as she narrates the video.

“Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother a child, a teacher, a nun, a sinner, a saint a whore and a spy.”

The music in the background is a haunting piano that really draws in those who are watching.

Madonna’s image changes throughout the scenes. In the beginning, she is sitting on a chair with her legs wide open. She has dark hair and is wearing fishnet tights that show off her legs as she has a glass of wine in her hands.

In other scenes, we see Madonna at the table, speaking to guests who are sat with her. She has dark hair again but is also sporting a hat as well as a pair of gloves. It is shot in black and white. When Madonna describes the character, “Madame X” as a secret agent, a blonde Madge appears with sunglasses. In another, she is wearing a cowgirl hat and bridal dress with is slightly reminiscent of her Music era in 2000. The queen of reinvention also appears to sport an eye mask and a suit and tie in another revealing clip.

The video titled, “Madonna – Welcome to the World of Madame X” has been watched over 230,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Fans are super excited for the era to unravel as this will be her first release in four years.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported her fans wanting her to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest next month which she is scheduled to play in Tel Aviv.

There’s no word on when Madonna’s new album will be released, but Latin hitmaker Maluma revealed to E! News that he had been working on new music with her. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear.

Her signature singles — “Holiday,” “Like A Virgin,” “Into The Groove,” “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Vogue,” “Frozen” — have influenced a generation of pop stars and entertainers.