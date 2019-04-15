Courteney Cox Teases ‘Friends’ Reunion On Instagram

Former Friends actress Courteney Cox teased a reunion of the popular NBC television show on Instagram by sharing a photo with a former female cast member.

Cox noted in a photo shared to her social media page that she was spending a Saturday night with former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. The two women look extraordinarily close, as they were seated together on a sofa and laughing.

The women, who have remained close ever since the final curtain dropped on the NBC series in 2004, regularly get together to share some girl time. Sometimes they are joined by Jennifer Aniston, other times it is just Aniston whom Cox shares a pic with.

The actress, who has since starred in the series Dirt and Cougar Town, also shared a three-episode arc on Kudrow’s online web series Web Therapy in 2009. The series appeared online from 2008 through 2011 and was then picked up by Showtime, where it ran for four seasons.

Cox often posts nods to her Friends past on Instagram. Over the past several months, she has paid homage to her television past in many different ways on the social media site, using both photos and videos to remind fans just how important the series was to her both personally and professionally.

In March, she recreated an iconic scene from the series where her onscreen brother Ross (David Schwimmer) attempted to move a large sofa up the many stairs to his new apartment along with Rachel (Aniston) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

In February, she honored Aniston with a touching birthday post for her special day.

In 2018, Cox revealed to People Magazine that she would love to reunite with her Friends co-stars on-camera, but predicted it will never happen.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox said to the magazine.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she continued.

The actress starred with Aniston, Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry on the NBC series for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. At the height of the show’s popularity, the cast made an unprecedented $1 million per episode towards the close of the show’s run for Seasons 9 and 10.

The Observer reported that at the close of Season 6 of the series, the cast renegotiated their contracts and asked for a portion of the show’s future syndication profits. They still receive 2 percent of syndication income or $20 million each per year. The Observer reported that Friends continues to bring in a revenue of $1 billion annually for Warner Bros.