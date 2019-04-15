Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In High-Cut White Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

The Victoria's Secret model is putting her bikini body on show in a new photo shoot.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off some serious skin in her white bikini. The gorgeous 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model showed off yet another new bikini from her line, Tropic of C, in new photos posted to Instagram which had her flashing a whole lot of skin to the world for her latest swimwear shoot.

In the photos posted to social media by Tropic of C, the mom of two flaunted her curves in the two-piece as she flashed her booty for the camera.

One snap had Swanepoel smiling from ear to ear with a multi-colored striped sunhat on her head as she rested on her right hand while flaunting her curves. In another new Instagram snap shared online, the star looked down towards the ground as she pulled down her bottoms to reveal more of her white two-piece.

A third photo posted to the swimwear line’s official Instagram account featured Candice in the pretty tiny two-piece as she posed with her booty towards the camera. She also shot a pretty sultry look over her right shoulder with her textured blonde hair down and wavy.

The account revealed that the longtime Victoria’s Secret model was modeling the ripple bikini from the ribs collection of her line.

But that wasn’t the only white swimwear look Candice was giving the account’s more than 323,000 followers a good look at.

The model also sported a seriously high-cut white one-piece swimsuit, known as the ripple bathing suit, on Instagram. The slightly more covered look showcased her hips and her tiny waist with a thin white tie belt around her middle while posing at the beach.

But having such a toned body doesn’t mean that Candice doesn’t eat the food she’s craving.

“It’s all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off,” she previously told In Style Australia of her diet, adding, “night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast.”

Swanepoel also previously told The Cut that she enjoys the odd bit of junk food, too.

“I’ve been lucky — I was born with quite a fast metabolism,” she revealed. “I’m that girl who orders the healthy plate with a side of fries. Your body is like a machine and everyone’s is different. I know mine quite well.”