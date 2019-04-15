Ariana Grande & ‘NSYNC Reunite For Epic Coachella Performance

Ariana Grande, the youngest artist to ever headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California did the unimaginable; reunite one of the biggest boy bands in history for several tunes during her set.

Grande had teased a reunion with 1990’s pop group ‘NSYNC Friday on her official Twitter, sharing a video of herself dancing to the band’s music and a vintage clip of herself in her mother’s arms during one of the band’s tours.

The hookup was wildly rumored throughout the weekend until the moment the singing group took the stage with Grande after 10:30 p.m. PST Sunday evening, the first of her two headlining sets at the music festival.

Grande, a big fan of the band since childhood, noted, per CNN, that she “waited her whole life for this moment.” She and ‘NSYNC members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick then performed their hit “Tearin Up My Heart” and sang a portion of Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” where she sampled their song “It Makes Me Ill” from their album No Strings Attached.

Grande’s mother Joan Grande tweeted on Friday that she noticed her daughter had some musical ability when she was just 2 and “sitting in her car seat, singing to ‘NSYNC and she was nailing all of JC’s high notes… I was in shock.”

Missing from the reunion was Justin Timberlake, who had just wrapped his “Man of the Woods Tour” the evening before, reported CNN. The tour, 115 dates long, was plagued with cancellations as Timberlake recovered from bruised vocal cords reported Consequence of Sound. He was scheduled to headline the arts festival that Grande would subsequently lead but pulled out of the event after the concert dates he canceled in 2018 and rescheduled, conflicted with the current Coachella dates.

CNN reported that Grande’s set, which totaled 90-minutes, also included several guest appearances from performers Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Mase.

Diddy alluded to the personal issues Grande has experienced over the past year, including the anniversary of the May 2017 Manchester, England bombing where 22 of Grande’s concertgoers were killed, the suicide of longtime love Mac Miller in September 2018 and the demise of her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in October 2018. He said to the crowd of Grande, per CNN, “She’s been through a whole lot. She’s still standing.”

On Saturday, Grande shared a scan of her brain to her Instagram story, explaining that PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is a “real thing.” She called the scan both “hilarious and terrifying” and that it was “not a joke.” She also posted a selfie captioned with the words “life is wild”, “my brain is tired”, and “she’s trying her [expletive] best.”

Only the fourth woman to ever headline Coachella, (after Bjork, Lady Gaga and Beyonce), Grande will next perform April 21 at the close of the annual music and arts festival.