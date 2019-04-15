‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Lies On Her Back In A Tiny Bikini At 40

Melissa's flashing some skin just weeks after celebrating her 40th birthday.

Melissa Gorga cut a very sexy silhouette in a new bikini snap she shared with her Instagram followers just a few weeks after celebrating her 40th birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked years younger than her age in the photo she shared with her 1.7 million followers on April 14 which showed her enjoying some down time at the pool.

Melissa lay flat on her back for the vacation photo while wearing a skimpy yellow bikini as she showed off her curves and posed by the pool in a very tropical location. The star posed with one leg lifted up and a baseball cap on her head and revealed her amazing body in silhouette form with the sun behind her.

Fans were clearly loving seeing the reality star showing off some skin. Many left comments praising the mom of three’s amazingly toned body.

“Body goals,” one fan said after seeing Gorga’s new bikini snap. Another then told Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law on the social media site, “Gorgeous sexy Mama! Absolutely beautiful photo.”

“Dang girl the gods blessed you,” a third then commented on the RHONJ‘s star’s upload.

But this isn’t the first time over the past few days that the stunning Envy boutique owner has showed off some skin in her swimwear.

On April 13, Melissa took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a tight black swimsuit with the words “One Love” written across the torso, alongside a matching baseball cap.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared that the star gave fans an even better look at her toned bikini body as she posed in the skimpy yellow two-piece at the beach with her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders.

But when she’s not showing off her bikini body, Melissa is hitting the gym.

The Bravo celebrity has made no secrets about all the hard work that goes into getting the insane body she’s been showing off online just a few weeks after turning 40-years-old on March 21.

Last year, she told Women’s Health about her dedication to health and fitness.

“It’s a lifestyle for me. I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable,” Gorga told the site, adding that she also exercises portion control to keep her body in check.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

She previously admitted to Us Weekly that she’ll also exercise an impressive four or five days a week to stay looking so toned.

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” Melissa said. “That one hour a day is for me. And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Gorga celebrated turning 40-years-old last month in a hot pink sports bra and skin-tight leggings.