Amber Rose Shows Off Baby Bump In New Instagram Video

Amber Rose is having a baby and now that the news is out, she’s having fun with her pregnancy. The model and actress recently showed off her growing baby bump in a video that she posted on Instagram. The star was visibly content as she engaged her followers on her social media page. In the clip, the 35-year-old was glowing as she rubbed her belly and talked to her legion of fans.

“Good morning everyone. I wanted to show you my baby bump. I’m getting bigger. And here, I wanted to show you my view too. Look. God is good. I’m baking my baby in paradise right now. I hope everyone has a wonderful day and blessings, and health, and happiness.”

The video showed Rose standing on a balcony wearing a black floral printed outfit. The expectant mother wore diamond earrings and manicured nails as she showed off her pregnant tummy. She also showed her fans the view from her current vacation spot. The camera then focused on her magnificent sea view from her patio. Rose rightly called her setting “paradise.” The reality star captioned the video “Baking” alluding to the baby who will soon be joining her family.

The video instantly went viral and has already racked up more than 1.4 million likes. Thousands of fans also posted their comments and congratulations after she posted the clip. One of her followers, Demi Lovato, also weighed in on the video. Lovato posted, “So happy and excited for you!!!”

Amber Rose has a massive following of 18.7 million fans who stalk her pages frequently. However, she posted far less content in the past four months than in previous months. But when Rose made the baby announcement, fans understood why she had not been sharing the provocative images they had grown accustomed to.

On April 3, the business told the world what has been keeping her so busy. She shared on Instagram that “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Rose already has a son, six-year-old Sebastian, with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. She is now expecting a second son with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, who is the Def Jam Records Vice President of A&R. The couple has been dating less than a year since they only made their relationship Instagram official in October last year.