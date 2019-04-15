Emily Ratajkowski Dons Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini As She Cuddles Up To Pet Dog At Coachella

Emily Ratajkowski is certainly enjoying her Coachella weekend.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share an adorable clip of herself cuddling up to her pet dog during the star-studded music festival, which she captioned, “My kind of Coachella.” Emrata is seen laying down and petting her little pooch on the belly while donning an incredibly skimpy leopard-print bikini that put her ample cleavage on full display. Both she and the dog appear to be super chilled as they enjoy the warm weather, with the two at one point closing their eyes as they laid down on a patterned blanket, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The model appeared to be mainly makeup-free, leaving her naturally gorgeous facial features to fully shine – including her world-famous full lips and perfectly-shaped dark brows. Earlier in the weekend, as per The Inquisitr, she also shared a few sexy pics on the social media platform to show off the first look she sported at the annual festival in Palm Springs, California.

On Saturday, Emily turned up the heat after going topless while posing for a racy Levi’s photo shoot. The brunette beauty, who first rose to stardom after appearing almost nude in the controversial music video for Robin Thicke’s summer hit “Blurred Lines,” shared a steamy video of herself dancing in a sensual manner while wearing nothing but a pair of white figure-hugging, high-waist Levi’s jeans. She shook her booty and danced around while covering her chest area with her arms, showcasing her incredible hourglass figure.

And on Sunday morning, the Vogue stunner shared yet another sizzling photo of her Coachella look, but this time she completed it with a barely-there crop top, which also featured an animal print. According to her caption, she was really “feeling” her look, with the skimpy long-sleeved top allowing her to show off her incredibly toned stomach and cleavage. She kept her festival look pretty casual by donning very little makeup and letting her raven locks cascade loosely down her back, and accessorized it with a couple of gold medallion necklaces.

Emrata also shared a few snaps of herself and her husband of 14 months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, having a great time at the music festival. She was recently forced to defend the 31-year-old Film Independent John Cassavetes Award nominee after he was criticized for living rent-free in a$4,900/month NoHo apartment since 2017 due to what is known as the Loft Law.

“I moved in [with] him a year ago. I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for [$40M] and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit,” she explained on Twitter just last month.