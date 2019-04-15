New Jersey Becomes 7th State To Legalize Assisted Suicide

The Aid in Dying for the Terminal Act goes into effect on August 1st.

On Friday, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Aid in Dying for the Terminal Act making New Jersey the seventh state in the United States to legalize assisted suicide for the terminally ill. According to The Hill, the legalization of assisted suicide goes into effect on August 1.

“Allowing residents with terminal illnesses to make end-of-life choices for themselves is the right thing to do. By signing this bill today, we are providing terminally ill patients and their families with the humanity, dignity, and respect that they so richly deserve at the most difficult times any of us will face,” Murphy said in a statement as he explained his decision to move forward.

“Over the course of seven years, we’ve heard countless heartbreaking stories of terminally ill patients and their families yearning to make a personal choice that simply was not provided for under law,” Assemblyman John Burzichelli added to the statement.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, Senator Nicholas P. Scutari, and Assemblyman Joe Danielsen also issued similar statements that the decision to sign the Aid in Dying for the Terminal Act stemmed from a place of wanting more humane options for individuals who were suffering from painful terminal conditions they could never recover from.

Under the new law, qualifying patients can receive life-ending medication they will administer on their own to end their lives. Prior to receiving the medication, their primary physician must conclude the patient’s life expectancy will not exceed six months.

NJ Gov privately signs bill allowing assisted suicide. First NY allowing the killing of full term babies. Now this. #Democrats continue their march toward a culture of death…. https://t.co/QmZRKztucf — LisaMaret (@LisaMaret) April 14, 2019

The physician must also feel that the patient is mentally equipped to make the decision. Furthermore, it must also be concluded that the patient came to this decision on their own with no input or pressure from anyone else.

The law will also require the patient to ask for the life-ending medication on two different occasions before they can receive it. The purpose of this regulation is to give the patience the opportunity to change their mind.

Governor Phil Murphy Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

During his statement about the new law, Murphy acknowledged that as a Catholic he had mixed feelings about the decision to legalize assisted suicide. He, however, also admitted that his faith could lead him to think a certain way about assisted suicide that the general public – possibly of other religions – would not necessarily agree with. Ultimately, he decided the most humane option was for the terminally ill to have the freedom to make their own decisions.

To date, Oregon, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington State, and the District of Columbia all have similar laws in place giving terminally ill the freedom to end their life if they meet regulations set in place by the individual states.