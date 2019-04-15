Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Itty-Bitty Orange Bikini For Sexy New Instagram Snap

Tammy Hembrow has been turning up the heat on her Instagram account lately, and the most recent addition to her feed certainly followed suit. The social media sensation flashed some serious skin in a sexy new snap that drove her followers absolutely wild.

The 24-year-old gave the camera a sultry look as she struck a pose for the photo shared to her Instagram on Sunday, April 14, with a gorgeous setting of tall palm trees and the beautiful blue sky providing a breathtaking background behind her. While the scenery was nothing short of picturesque, all eyes were sure to be on Tammy, who sported a skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The Australian beauty spilled out of an itty-bitty orange bikini top that barely contained her assets, flashing some major cleavage to her 9.4 million followers that stopped their scrolling to take a glimpse at the eye-popping shot. In place of the matching bottoms, Tammy sported a bright orange pair of cargo pants that perfectly hugged her curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also showing off her incredibly flat and toned midsection.

The Instagram model sported a stack of bracelets on her wrist — likely her entrance bands for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival that she’s been attending this weekend in Indio, California. As for her signature platinum blond tresses, Tammy styled them down in loose, beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder and perfectly framed her face that sported a glamorous makeup look that highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the blond bombshell were quick to show their love for her latest sexy post which, at the time of this writing, has accrued a whopping 221,000 likes after just five hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Tammy with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“So hot girl,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “looking fabulous.”

“D**n babe!! Body goals AF,” commented a third.

Tammy has been enjoying some time in the states for the week, starting with a trip to Hawaii. The model sizzled in a slew of skimpy bikinis during her tropical vacation, where she spent time at both the pool and the beach. Shortly after, the stunner jetted off to Coachella for a weekend of fun and fabulous musical acts, wowing her fans with some amazing ensembles, such as the orange-themed look she debuted in her latest Instagram snap.