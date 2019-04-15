Rita Ora Slays In Vibrant & Colorful Snapshot On Instagram

The singer commanded attention in her latest snapshot on Instagram.

Rita Ora took to her Instagram account yesterday to command attention while showing very little skin.

The 28-year-old British singer donned a bold, vibrant, and colorful outfit that was hard for her followers to look away from. Her tank top featured galaxy style splashes of color including orange, blue, black, white, and yellow. The v-neckline on the tank top was also cut just low enough to allow her to flaunt a hint of cleavage.

She paired the colorful top with light orange bottoms. Because the picture cut off just below her tiny waist, it isn’t clear whether she’s wearing pants or a skirt.

Ora went big in the accessories department with a black belt adorned with rhinestones and metal loops wrapped over her tank top and around her waist. The belt itself was decked out with several chains and a black feather dangling from it.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress also rocked a collection of more than six necklaces and chokers of various sizes decorating her neck.

She wore a large pair of black sunglasses and pulled her outfit together with a massive fluffy neon orange fur coat. Rita kept things simple and styled her hair with loose curls allowing her platinum blonde tresses to flow down her body. While her large sunglasses covered most of her face, she did opt for a dark pink lip color.

The vibrant colors of her outfit paired well with her smooth milky complexion.

As the actress leaned up against a large black vehicle, her colorful outfit hugged her just enough to showcase her tiny frame and curvaceous bosom. The reflection of a few palm trees could be seen in the mirror of the vehicle behind her.

According to the caption of her captivating snapshot, Rita was currently shooting something while spending some time in Dubai.

With an Instagram following of 14.7 million individuals, it didn’t take long for them to shower her photo with over 154,000 likes and nearly 900 comments.

“I love u so much and u are stunning,” one of her followers gushed.

Many of her followers posted fire and heart-themed emoticons to express their thoughts on the photo.

Several begged Ora to spill on what the exciting thing she was in Dubai shooting was. Moreover, they wanted to know if it was something film related or something music related.

This photo comes just four days after Ora posted a photo of herself spending time in her hometown of Kosovo. According to her caption, the trip allowed her time to learn more about how Soccer Aid for Unicef U.K. helps young children.