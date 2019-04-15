Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Major Cleavage In Cheetah Print Bikini For New Sexy Instagram Snap

Kelly Gale has never been afraid to flaunt her flawless figure and dangerous curves on Instagram, and her latest upload was no exception. The Victoria’s Secret model sizzled in a sexy animal print bikini that drove her fans absolutely wild.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram again on Sunday, April 14, to show off yet another jaw-dropping look from her weekend at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and this one certainly did not disappoint. The model posed for the camera with a gorgeous background of tall palm trees and the setting sun behind her, but it was her incredible body that took center stage.

Kelly wowed in a dangerously short pair of black distressed overalls, flipping the top half of the number down below her waist to show off the skimpy cheetah print bikini top she wore underneath. The bombshell put on a seriously busty display in the barely there number that flashed an ample amount of cleavage as well as her washboard abs.

To draw even more attention to her enviably flat midsection, the Indian-Australian beauty added a trendy body necklace that trailed down her assets and wrapped just below her chest. The model added a bit more bling with another chunky chain necklace, as well as a flash watch that wrapped around her neck. Kelly completed her look with a pair of edgy black combat boots and a pair of oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the golden rays of the sun, and wore her rave tresses down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face.

Fans of the cat walk queen were quick to show their love for her risque new snap which, at the time of this writing, has accrued nearly 20,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the popular social media platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment Kelly on her breathtaking display.

“So gorgeous,” one of the model’s 1.1 million followers wrote, while another said her body was “unreal.”

“Wow. I’m sure you stole the show this weekend,” said a third.

This is not the only stunning look that Kelly has served up during the first weekend of Coachella. On day one of the music festival, the bombshell put her flawless figure on display yet again in high rise, skin tight jeans and an itty-bitty red crop top that she gave her fans a glimpse of on Instagram, sending them into a frenzy.