‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Famous Curves In Completely See-Through Dress On Instagram

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival not only brings some of the hottest acts to the stage, but some of the hottest summer fashion trends as well, many of which Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders has been showing off on her widely followed Instagram account. The stunner has been rocking out in some seriously sexy ensembles during her weekend in Indio, California, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint her millions of fans.

The latest addition to the 27-year-old’s Instagram account on Sunday, April 14, debuted yet another one of her music festival looks, and this one was sure to get some pulses racing. Jasmine stunned as she struck a pose by the pool for the camera in a seriously skimpy garment that could barely earn the title of a dress.

The cutout, black-and-white number left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for the swimsuit model’s dangerous curves, which were completely visible thanks to its see-through design. Underneath the barely there piece, Jasmine rocked a sexy set of black lingerie that included a tiny bralette that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. As for her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of cheeky, high-waist panties that did way more showing than covering up, and put her curvy booty on display almost in its entirety.

To give the ensemble an edgy vibe, Jasmine added a pair of white combat boots, which perfectly matched her white, square sunglasses that shaded her eyes from the golden sun. To complete the look, the blue-eyed beauty wore her signature blond tresses in long braids, which were tied up in a half-ponytail to keep them out of her face as she danced the night away.

Fans of the social media sensation were quick to shower her with love for her newest post which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 4,500 likes after a mere 35 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Jasmine on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one of her 3.3 million followers wrote, while another said she was “so perfect.”

Others simply used the flame emoji to express their affection for the steamy snap, proving that the model — better known by her nickname Golden Barbie — has heated up Instagram yet again.

This is not the only racy look that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie has served during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe certainly turned heads in a skintight, all-black ensemble earlier in the weekend.