Halsey Sizzles In A Teeny-Tiny White Bikini For Steamy New Instagram Snap

Halsey’s sexy Instagram snaps have proven to go over well with her fans, and her latest upload certainly did not disappoint. The singer flaunted some major skin in her most recent post that definitely brought the heat to the social media platform.

The most recent addition to the 24-year-old’s widely followed Instagram account was shared late at night on Sunday, April 14, and caught the stunner basking under the rays of the golden sun as she gave the camera a sensual look. Halsey sizzled in an all-white ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and left little to the imagination.

The “Without Me” singer stunned in a skimpy white bikini top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its tiny, triangle style design that put her voluptuous assets on display. As for her lower half, Halsey opted to forego the matching bottoms of her swimwear, instead replacing them with what appeared to be a pair of white sweatpants that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The ensemble also showed off some of the bombshell’s unique tattoos, as well as her enviably trim midsection and insanely toned abs.

The pop star kept her accessories simple with a set of rings that adorned her fingers, as well as a pair of white statement hoop earrings that perfectly matched the color theme of her look. Halsey’s ever-changing hair was colored black for the sexy snap, and was worn in tight braids that cascaded down her back. To add a pop of color to the look, the singer rocked a gorgeous eye makeup look that consisted of bright yellow and teal eye shadows, and accentuated her striking features with a dark blush and shimmering highlighter.

Fans of the Grammy-nominated artist went absolutely wild for her latest risque upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 140,000 likes after a mere 20 minutes of going live on the platform. Hundreds of Halsey’s 12.5 million followers took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping look.

“What a hottie,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

Others speculated that she may be hitting the stage with Khalid during his performance at Coachella tonight. The musicians, along with Benny Blanco, star in the hot new track, “Eastside,” which Halsey referenced in the caption of the NSFW post that has her followers guessing that she’ll be making a guest appearance alongside the 21-year-old.