‘TOWIE’ Star Lauren Goodger Crucified For ‘Long’ & ‘Scary’ Face On Instagram

Her followers took issue with her excessive plastic surgery and her choice in ensemble.

Four days ago, former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger took to her Instagram profile to share a snapshot of herself rocking what she believed to be a fabulous ensemble while she enjoyed a night on the town.

The photo featured the former TOWIE star leaning against a bar with a marble top. She donned a black leather top with a short leather skirt. The top and bottom contained matching white triangular trims across the bottom. The skirt also featured the same trim along the pockets.

Goodger paired the black leather with a pair of long black-heeled boots and a fur coat containing hues of white, gray, and beige.

While the TV personality was dressed to impress, she kept things simple in the hair department, as her long dark tresses flowed over her shoulder and down her bosom.

She stood with one hand on her hip and her other arm resting on the bar.

The Instagram post contained a second photo featuring Lauren turning to flaunt her curvaceous backside for the camera.

Despite having an Instagram following of 769,000 people, the sizzling snapshot only pulled in 4,900 likes. While her followers did shower the post with over 200 comments, loving and supporting comments from her fans were far and few between.

For the most part, those who left a comment on the snapshot criticized the former TOWIE star for everything from her appearance, to her choice in ensemble. While the overwhelming majority took issue with her face, there were also a handful of individuals who had a serious problem with her decision to wear a fur coat.

“Scary. What do you see that no one else does-low self esteem has cost you more than money,” the top comment on the post reads. Receiving 25 likes, Lauren herself sarcastically thanked the individual for their harsh comment.

“So sad to see you go from a fresh faced, pretty girl to someone so full of plastic. You don’t need this,” a second individual penned, as they took issue with the excessive amount of plastic surgery Goodger has had.

One individual used an alien emoticon to describe what they thought her face looked like.

The words “long” and “scary” were frequently used to describe her face. Some bluntly asked the TV personality what she did to her face. Others noted that she hardly looked like herself anymore.

In between comments slamming her facial appearance, some expressed hope that she was wearing a fake fur coat.

While the larger portion of the comments were negative, Lauren did have a few positive comments in the mix. Some complemented her on her outfit. Others encouraged her to ignore the haters or consider deleting the hateful comments from her picture.

A few users even noted how appalled they were to see so many hateful comments bullying Goodger because of her appearance.