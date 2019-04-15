‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal Looks Gorgeous In A Risque Crop Top And Matching Skirt

Danish model Nina Agdal is no stranger to exposing her beautiful body on social media, and she never seems to be shy of showing off her ample assets. To send a wave of excitement among her 1.6 million fans and followers, the model recently posted a picture on Instagram wherein she is featured wearing a risqué off-white, printed crop top which she teamed with a matching skirt.

Through the short ensemble, Nina flaunted her taut stomach and well-toned legs and flashed her beautiful, signature smile to melt many hearts.

She let her hair down, and in terms of her cosmetics, the 26-year-old model applied some nude-shade lipstick to keep it simple and sexy. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Jemaa, Las Vegas. And in the caption, she informed her fans that since she is in Las Vegas, she has been indulging in a lot of food and drinks after which she will need the “hardest detox.” Nonetheless, she doesn’t seem to mind because she loves the city.

The picture amassed more than 14,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted, while it racked up more than a hundred comments, as fans showered the hot model with various compliments, calling her “hot,” “extremely sexy,” “the epitome of perfection,” and “stunning model,” – words that she hears almost every day.

Prior to posting the picture, Nina treated her fans to a set of pics where she could be seen donning some very stylish and colorful outfits. Per the caption, the throwback pics were captured when she visited Las Vegas the last time for a photo shoot with Women’s Health Magazine.

That post racked up more than 12,000 likes and a hundred comments, as fans welcomed her to Las Vegas, while others said that she looks gorgeous in all types of outfits – whether they expose skin or provide her body full coverage.

The hottie became famous not only because of her amazing body and modeling talent, but also because she had previously dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking of her exercise regimen during an interview with Marie Claire, Nina said that she loves to work out, but in order to stay focused and not get bored, she combines different things like yoga, SLT for Pilates, SoulCycle, and boxing.

The model also added that whenever she performs some exercises, it gives her mental stability and revealed that she can’t sleep if she skips her workout, which explains why the model has such an amazing figure.