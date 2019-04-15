Here’s What Happened To Ed Sheeran’s Character On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Warning: this article contains major plot details and spoilers for the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones

A couple of hours ago, longtime fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones sat on the edge of their seats with their eyes glued to the closest TV screen. Nearly two years after the conclusion of Season 7, the high fantasy series has finally returned. With a shortened season consisting of only six episodes, Game of Thrones enthusiasts won’t have to wait much longer to see how the battle for the Iron Throne will conclude.

Tonight’s episode featured several big moments. Aside from a collection of body parts and limbs arranged in a spiral — a recurring image tied to the Night King and the White Walkers — Jon Snow finally learned the truth about his parentage. At the end of the episode, Samwell Tarly finally revealed to Jon that he is, in fact, the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, which means that he is the true heir to the Iron Throne.

Sure, there are plenty of tense moments and spoilers to mull over, but the most important one — to some, that is — centers on the fate of one of the most famous pop singers of our time. As detailed by Polygon, fans finally learned what happened to Eddie, a redheaded Lannister soldier who appeared early on in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Normally, Eddie would have been treated with as much reckless abandon as a redshirt on Star Trek, but Eddie is special. You see, he was played by Ed Sheeran.

Yep, the “Shape of You” singer made a brief cameo appearance during Season 7, where he briefly conversed with fan-favorite Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Eddie was never heard of again, that is, until tonight’s episode.

Yes, the season 8 premiere of #GameOfThrones revealed what happened to Ed Sheeran’s character. https://t.co/ciPz0GyXmu pic.twitter.com/KudnFU7ncM — Polygon (@Polygon) April 15, 2019

In a scene where Bronn finds himself in the company of three women of the night, his “companions” begin discussing the fate of soldiers and other men who went up against Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons. During their conversation, one of the women reveals Eddie’s fate.

“That boy Eddie,” one of the women recounts, “came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”

Yep, it seems that Ed Sheeran’s character was roasted, and (somehow) lived to tell the tale, albeit with a disfigured body. While he may not have bit the dust like so many other Game of Thrones characters, at least fans finally have some closure regarding the show’s most well-known cameos.