Texas Woman Accused Of Assaulting Husband After He Was Silent When She Asked If She Looked Pretty

A Texas woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted her husband when he didn’t answer her question of whether she looked pretty.

Police in the city of Loredo said that 20-year-old Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez assaulted her common-law husband this week when the man was silent after she asked him about her appearance, then lied about the circumstances of the attack to police. As LMTOnline.com reported, police were called to the couple’s home after 11 p.m. on Tuesday and were met by the woman, who had initially told them that her husband assaulted her and then tried to strangle her.

The husband offered a very different version of events, saying he had gone out to a movie with his wife and the two got into a spat. During their outing, Lizeth reportedly asked if he thought she looked pretty — a question the husband told police he did not hear — and Ramirez became agitated when he did not respond.

The couple then decided to go home, but Ramirez reportedly struck her husband several times as he was driving. She continued to strike him after they arrived home, police said.

Another family members tried to stop the attack, but Ramirez assaulted that person as well, the report noted. Police arrested her.

The arrest of Ramirez garnered some national attention, with many sharing the story on social media and commenting on the bizarre nature of the alleged attack.

This is not the first instance of a bizarre assault gaining national attention. Back in 2012, a Wisconsin woman was accused of running into her husband with the family’s SUV after the two got into an argument over the state’s upcoming gubernatorial recall primary.

Police said 30-year-old Amanda Radle was trying to pull out of the driveway when her husband blocked her because he didn’t want her to vote against Republican Governor Scott Walker. As The Inquisitr reported, police said the husband was pushed backward and at one point climbed on the hood of the SUV.

Police investigated the incident and offered a warning to those who might get too caught up in the election.

“To think that people would become that distraught over an election is very concerning,” said the local police chief.

Scott Walker would go on to win the election and remain in office. It was not clear if Amanda Radle ever got a chance to cast her vote against him.

In Texas, Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez was arrested and booked on two counts of assault and family violence.