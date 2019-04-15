Stella Maxwell Flaunts Bod In Bra & Tiny Denim Bottoms On Instagram

Stella Maxwell shared a new Instagram photo from Palm Springs with her fans earlier today. It showed her laying on the sand, with green foliage surrounding her. The model sported a white bra along with high-cut denim bottoms. She completed the look with a pair of dark boots, a choker necklace, and a jacket that she laid on casually. She wore her hair down with a heavy left part, and lay on the ground with her left knee popped up and her left arm placed her hip.

Maxwell revealed that she was in the area for the Coachella Music Festival yesterday. She posted a series of Instagram Stories that showed her enjoying herself, including a photo of her sitting in a white booth. She wore a black puffy jacket with floral accents, along with light denim capris. She also wore fishnet socks and black Adidas sneakers. Stella looked as chic as ever, and had a pair of sunglasses pushed to the edge of her nose as she sipped on a drink from a plastic up.

The stylish model also shared another snap of her sitting at a restaurant. She wore a casual, yet sophisticated look, which consisted of a red Versace shirt with the brand’s name boldly printed on the front. She tucked the shirt into her jeans, and wore a matching pair of red or pink tinted sunglasses.

The Victoria’s Secret model previously spoke with W Magazine about her style and fashion. In particular, she discussed what she’d wear on a date night.

“That depends which date it is; if it’s the first date, I would say sexy but subtle. If it’s a second or third date for sure turn up the volume a bit with a Victoria’s Secret bodysuit and a leather jacket. And if it’s a long-term relationship date, then jeans and a T-shirt.”

She also described her ideal date.

“Let’s start with a nice day in nature, maybe a hike or a stroll through the park, followed by a glass of wine outdoors. That can lead into a nice light meal and perhaps some live music. I love seeing the symphony play at the Hollywood Bowl,” she said.

Loading...

Stella’s affection for leather jackets is no secret. As she mentioned, she’d wear one for a date, and she’s proven time and time again that it can be a good addition to any outfit. She proved this on April 5 when she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a floor-length blue dress with a black leather jacket on top.