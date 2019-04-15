‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Brings Baby Pilar Along For Her Inaugural Photo Shoot

Porsha Williams is getting her daughter ready for her close up nearly one month after she’s been born.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, took her and fiancé Dennis Mckinley’s, 42, daughter Pilar Jhena to a photo shoot on Sunday. According to HollywoodLife, the television personality shared a video on Pilar’s Instagram page. In the video, as seen on HollywoodLife, Pilar is seated in her car seat as music plays on their way to the shoot. The baby had a white stuffed animal by her side during the ride. Pilar’s face was hidden from the camera by her car seat. In her post, Pilar encouraged her 78,200 followers to “wish her luck” as she heads for her first photo op. According to Pilar’s post, she is also ready to “out slay” her famous mommy.

Since giving birth to her daughter in late March, Williams has kept her first child’s face hidden from the public. She has, however, gushed about being a new mom on her Instagram account, using pictures and videos on Instagram Stories to show her motherhood bliss. Williams, who expressed publicly her desire to be a mother in the past, has reportedly made a smooth transition into mom life.

“Porsha Williams is thriving as a new mom,” a source close to Porsha had revealed to HollywoodLife in early April. “It’s all coming so natural to her and she’s being very hands-on and doing everything herself. Porsha was very instrumental in helping raise her sister Lauren and has always been really maternal.”

The source also reportedly revealed that the reality star is “more grown up and matured,” since giving birth to her baby girl. Pilar has reportedly made the Dish Nation star calmer than she has been in the past, though she reportedly isn’t sleeping. The Inquisitr previously shared that the new mom is even leaving makeup behind these days, as she has shared a bare face on Instagram on multiple occasions since Pilar was born.

In addition to sharing the joys of spending time with Pilar, Williams is also gearing up for her first special following the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s three-part reunion. According to Bravo, the special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby, will premiere on the network on April 28 and will show William’s journey to giving birth to her daughter. The three-part special promises to get more up close and personal into the engaged couple’s preparations for parenthood and all of the drama in between.

“Chile they done slipped and gave me a special!!!” Williams captioned under a clip of the show on Instagram. “April 28th on @bravotv We are having a baby!!!”