Popular YouTuber and actress Alissa Violet Shows Off Legs In See-Through Tights On Instagram

Famous YouTuber Alissa Violet took to her Instagram page and titillated her 8.7 million fans to a new picture from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019.

In the snap, the 22-year-old stunner could be seen donning a black T-shirt which she paired with see-through, shimmery leggings and as she sat on the grass, she extended her legs forward to put her well-toned legs on full display. She finished off her look with a pair of black socks and black booties to pull off a very chic look.

The model accessorized with some green clips in her hair while leaving her blonde tresses down and opted for a light purple shade of lipstick to keep it simple yet sexy.

In the caption, Alissa said that she couldn’t believe that she posted the picture at two in the morning. The picture racked up more than 677,000 likes and close to 2,500 comments which shows her immense popularity on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Alissa is “hot af,” while another one said that she looks “absolutely yummy.” Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote in the comments section that he would like to take the model out on a date because she is the most beautiful woman he has ever seen.

Other fans, per usual, posted complimentary comments or used hearts and kiss emojis to express their admiration for the model.

Prior to posting the said snap, Alissa treated her fans to a video wherein she could be seen wearing a very sparkly silver, backless dress. Through the ensemble, the model not only flaunted her booty while shaking it but also flashed major sideboob to heat up her Instagram page. Per the geotag, the video was filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The video in question racked up more than 2.1 million views and 3,200-plus comments wherein fans drooled over her sexiness and expressed their admiration for her amazing figure in explicit terms. Other fans, per usual, posted countless hearts and kiss emojis on the pic to let the model know that she has millions of admirers from across the globe.

Apart from having fun at different festivals, Alissa was recently in the news after her boyfriend FaZe Banks — also a famous YouTuber from Massachusetts — surprised her with an $100,000 car.

According to an article by Dexerto, Banks told his girlfriend to close her eyes while he escorted her towards the shiny new Range Rover and when she finally opened her eyes, she couldn’t believe it.

“Shut up… You’re lying!” she said before breaking down into tears. “I don’t deserve this. Oh my god.”