NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons React To Sixers’ Game 1 Loss Against Nets

Will the Sixers manage to bounce back in Game 2?

The first game of the Eastern Conference Playoffs 2019 didn’t go as the Philadelphia 76ers expected. Despite having the homecourt advantage on Saturday night, the Sixers still suffered a massive defeat from the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, who entered the best-of-seven series as the heavy underdogs. Still, Sixers superstar Jimmy Butler remains very optimistic about the Sixers’ chances to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the 2019 NBA championship title.

In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Jimmy Butler said that he’s not worried at all with their recent loss to the Nets. Butler explained that there are lots of things worse than dropping the first game of the postseason, believing that the Sixers can bounce back and advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs 2019.

“We’re fortunate,” Butler said. “We get to play basketball every day. We’re in the playoffs, we’re the 3-seed. We’re happy. It could be a lot worse. We could be down 0-4, but we’re not. So, we’re not going to worry about it, man. We’re going into this bad baby [Monday] thinking we’re going to win.”

It’s easy to understand the reason behind Jimmy Butler’s confidence. With their current roster, it’s hard to imagine the Sixers being beaten in a best-of-seven series by a team who only has one All-Star, D’Angelo Russell. However, if they are serious about becoming the new ruler in the Eastern Conference, they need to exert more effort on both ends of the floor in their upcoming games.

Jimmy Butler did it, but he did it alone as #Sixers fall flat in NBA playoff opener against Nets | Bob Ford https://t.co/DnfQdBnUXK via @phillydotcom — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 14, 2019

Jimmy Butler has succeeded to activate playoff mode after dropping 36 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, but some of his co-starters were huge disappointments in Game 1. Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, and Tobias Harris only combined for 18 points on 8-for-23 shooting from the field on Saturday night. With Joel Embiid remains questionable in Game 2 with lingering tendinitis in his left knee, Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown is expecting a better performance from Simmons, Redick, and Harris.

Game 1 between the Nets and the Sixers have been filled with controversies. From Amir Johnson being caught using his cellphone during the game to the Sixers being booed by their own fans. Ben Simmons admitted that he’s frustrated with the way their fans reacted to their recent loss, but he doesn’t seem to be surprised at all.

“It’s Philly. That’s what’s going to happen,” Simmons said. “I mean, I love it. That’s how Philly is. If you can play or you can’t, they’re going to give you the s—, talk s—, it is what it is. If you’re not playing well, they’re going to let you know.

Game 2 of the first-round matchup between the Sixers and the Nets will be on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.