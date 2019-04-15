Watch Watford Vs. Arsenal Live Stream Online: Preview, Start Time, The Gunners Must Arrest Away Day Blues

Arsenal boss Unai Emery must improve Arsenal's dismal away form if they are to finish in the top four.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery knows they will have to improve their away from when they take on FA Cup finalists Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet on their travels in the Premier League this season, making it the longest such run after 24 years, when they failed to keep a clean sheet for 16 games in the 1984-85 season. Arsenal lost their last Premier League game to Everton in dismal fashion last Sunday, but delivered a fantastic performance to beat Italian side Napoli in the Europa League midweek. Watford, on the other hand, have had a whole week off after their stunning comeback in the FA Cup semi-final, where they came from two goals down to beat the Wolves 3-2 at Wembley.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery knows the problem his team is facing is their mentality, but is confident his side can turn their fortunes on their travels, according to Sky Sports.

“We spoke a lot about that, to improve and create it. We did sometimes show passion, and passion can create and improve this spirit but we can be happy because at home we are finding good performance,” he said.

“We can be criticising ourselves for our performance away. But also knowing, consistent in our mentality to create that and make our performance better away, I am sure we are going to find.”

Meanwhile, Watford will be eager to add to the pressure the Gunners are already feeling in their race to finish in the top four of the Premier League, and although, historically, they have suffered against Arsenal, they did manage to beat them at Vicarage Road last season. The Hornets are also unbeaten in their last five Premier League home matches and will be confident of giving Emery’s side a run for their money on Monday night.

Watford will be without Jose Holebas, who sustained a hamstring injury against the Wolves, while Domingos Quina and Tom Cleverley are also sidelined for the game. Arsenal will be without defender Sokratis, who will begin serving a two-match suspension having accumulating 10 yellow cards this season. The Gunners will also be hopeful about midfielder Granit Xhaka being fit for the match, while long-term absentees Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding, and Hector Bellerin remain sidelined.

Watford vs. Arsenal kicks off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. IST, Tuesday morning). While the game will be Sky Sports main event in the U.K., with the streaming option available on Sky Go, American fans can catch the game live on TV on NBCSN, with the live streaming option available on the NBC Sports app. Fans in India can catch the all-important game on Star Sports Select HD, with the live streaming option available on Hotstar. These are all subscription-based services to watch the game online.

