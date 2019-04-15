Universities Won’t Be Required To Publicly Reveal If Students Involved In Admissions Scandal Were Expelled

Universities will likely conduct disciplinary action regarding the admissions scandal behind closed doors.

As the ongoing college admissions scandal continues to unfold, many are calling for justice. Dozens of wealthy and influential parents have been accused of using bribery and cheating to get their children into elite universities. Among those facing charges are Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman. The parents that are involved in the case have been slammed in the media for using their wealth to unfairly set their children apart from their peers. Many hardworking students who deserved a spot in college may have missed out because of this extensive scheme. Much of the nation would like to see the parents and the students involved in the case punished. However, universities will not be required to share how they handled the situation, according to USA Today.

Whether or not the students that did secure a place in their college of choice because of their parents misleading actions should be expelled is a controversial question as of late. There are a lot of factors to consider, including how much, if anything, the students actually knew of what was going on behind the scenes to get them that spot. As much as people may want to see these students kicked out of school for good, this isn’t necessarily something that will play out publicly.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act requires universities to keep disciplinary measures private. Thus, schools will be able to avoid having to release the outcome of their decisions publicly.

Matt Hill, a spokesperson for Georgetown University conveyed that the university will be looking at each student allegedly involved in the scandal individually.

“Each student case is being addressed individually, with each student being given the opportunity to be heard before any action is taken.”

The parents of a female student from Wake Forest University are allegedly involved in the case. However, because the student wasn’t aware of her parents’ actions at the time of the scheme, she will not face any sort of disciplinary measures.

“The university has no information that would indicate she had knowledge of the alleged fraudulent transaction or that she was admitted on the basis of fraudulent academic or athletic information.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, is perhaps the most well-known student allegedly involved in the case. Her parents have been accused of paying thousands of dollars to secure her and her younger sister Isabella a spot at the University of Southern California. It’s not yet clear whether the girls will be expelled from USC.