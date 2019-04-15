Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Received Death Threats

Prince Andrew received a message saying the event would be 'a blast.'

Emails threatening the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day were read in court, suggesting that the event was going to be “a blast.”

Before the royal wedding, Prince Andrew received a series of threatening emails suggesting that something big was going to happen on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, says The Telegraph. A man named Mohammad Jibra-Eel Saleh now faces life behind bars after being found guilty of “malicious communications with his posts to the queen’s son and government officials.”

Two weeks before the royal wedding, Saleh, calling himself the “Muslim Prince of Spain,” sent abusive and threatening email to Prince Andrew, the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence, according to the Leicester Crown Court. It is suggested that Saleh confused Prince Andrew and Prince Philip, as the note referenced a grandson.

The messages said things like “we’re at war,” and “your grandson’s wedding is going to be a blast.”

One email to Prince Andrew was read aloud.

“All you British royal family are going to die for having me arrested and tortured in prison in Netherlands. We’re at war, b***h. Your grandson wedding is going to be a blast.”

Prosecutor Joey Kwong said that they were able to track Saleh down through Google by tracking him when he used the Wi-Fi in a Lancashire McDonald’s.

Express says the number of stalkers identified, especially those targeting Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, are on the rise, coinciding with the birth of the Sussex baby. The police have a Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) department that says identified stalkers have been revealed, with five people being identified as “high concern.”

Dai Davies, ex-royal protection head at the Metropolitan Police says that the royal family attracts a spectrum of obsessed people.

“The royals attract people who are fixated — from terrorists to people on the far right. The fact that Harry married a woman of black origin could, in some maniac’s eyes, give rise to further concern.”

Davies adds that he has concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving to Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire.

“It doesn’t take a brain surgeon working out where they are going to be and when.”

Sadly, one of these alleged “fixated persons” is Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, who has sent letters and posted things on social media that have a threatening tone, says The Inquisitr.

Samantha Markle even traveled to London late last year in an attempt to provoke a meeting with the Duchess of Sussex, sparking additional concern. Kensington Palace is taking no chances, adding the duchess’ half-sister to their own “fixated persons” list to provide extra security for the expanding Sussex family.