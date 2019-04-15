Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Model Physique In Hot Pants And Skimpy Top

Beautiful Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes recently posted a picture on her Instagram page which sent a wave of excitement among her 3.5 million fans and followers.

In the pic, captured on Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival 2019’s Day 3 — which took place on Sunday, April 14 — the model could be seen wearing a skimpy, low-cut top which allowed her to expose her taut stomach and bare chest. She paired the racy top with hot pants which made her look absolutely gorgeous.

Jasmine accessorized with multiple gold chains, a bracelet, the official wristband of the festival, and a black hat to keep it stylish and sexy. In terms of her aesthetics, the model let her tresses down and opted for minimal makeup just enough to accentuate her beautiful facial features.

The 28-year-old model was featured posing alongside fellow model, Shanina Shaik, who could be seen wearing a very suggestive black outfit. Within a few minutes of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 20,000 likes and 108-plus comments wherein fans praised both the models for their sense of style as well as their sexy outfits.

One female fan thanked them for giving everyone some inspiration to festival goers in terms of style ideas, while a male fan wrote that Jasmine is the hottest model among all Victoria’s Secret angels.

Prior to posting the said snap, Jasmine treated her fans to a solo picture wherein she was featured striking a side pose while she wore a cream-colored sleeveless outfit. She opted for minimal makeup and accessorized with black shades as she held her denim jacket in her hands. The picture was very candid in nature unlike her other glitzy ones; nonetheless, she looked stunning.

The picture in question amassed more than 24,000 likes and above a hundred comments wherein fans appreciated Jasmine for keeping it natural and beautiful. She also posted a series of Instagram Stories from the event which featured her having a ball at the festival along with her fellow models while showing off her extremely well-toned body.

Although it is hard to believe because she has an amazing figure, in an interview with The Cut, Tookes said that although she works out really hard, it could, sometimes be a struggle for her.