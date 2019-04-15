Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reunite For Baby True’s First Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came together for their daughter’s first birthday.

The Good American designer has been posting updates frequently on her Instagram Stories of True’s first birthday. The festivities were held at her Los Angeles home and the party was attended by multiple members of her family, including siblings Kim and Kourtney, and best friend Khadijah Haqq. As Kardashian continued to post, she shared a video of her holding True as Tristan plays with his baby girl. Khloe also shared another clip of Tristan grabbing True from his famous ex as she was talking to the party’s attendees.

Tristan’s appearance at True’s birthday party comes weeks after rumors began to swirl that the Cleveland Cavaliers player would be sitting out on the festivities. Since the couple reportedly split in February due to Tristan kissing Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, at his Los Angeles home, Tristan was reportedly banned from the festivities.

However, HollywoodLife shared that Khloe did, in fact, extend an invitation to her NBA ex for the festivities. However, it was reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn’t sure if Tristan was going to accept the invitation. While the publication reported that Khloe was a “nervous wreck” about Tristan’s possible appearance, stating she wanted the day to be “all about True,” the parents seemed to be all smiles during their daughter’s big day.

In addition to having True’s daddy attend her event, Khloe also pulled out all the stops to make sure her daughter’s day was special. People reports that the new mom and her daughter rocked matching blue dresses as True played with her cousins, North and Chicago West. The party was filled with butterfly decorations, whimsical balloons, and cotton candy vendors. What was reported to be missing from the birthday party was presents, which the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian alum stated was intentional.

“We did not want presents for Ms. True. We asked that everybody bring a gift for the Children’s Hospital of L.A,” the birthday girl’s mom revealed, per People.

While the party was something Khloe made sure her daughter enjoyed, she wished her True happy birthday on Instagram with a slideshow of precious moments between the two on Friday, April 12, per People.

“My baby is 1 today,” she began, adding an anguished-face emoji, before sharing the first snapshot: an intimate grab of Kardashian and True in the hospital right after her birth. “Where does the time go?”