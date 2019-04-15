Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Ilhan Omar Want To ‘Make Us Slaves To Socialism,’ Says Republican Congresswoman

In a radio interview broadcast on Sunday, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said that Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar want to make Americans “slaves to socialism,” Newsweek reports.

The Wyoming representative went on John Catsimatidis’s radio show to discuss, among other issues, what she claims is the Democratic Party’s radical transformation into a socialist party. According to Cheney, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota are leading the effort.

According to the Republican, these young congresswomen — together with progressive allies such as Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — are looking to take away the power from the people, and enslave all Americans. The congresswomen, according to Cheney, want to install socialism in the United States.

“You see an embrace of socialism. You see an embrace of policies that would fundamentally steal power from the American people and give it to the government. They would essentially make us slaves to socialism. Those voices right now are driving the agenda of the Democratic Party.”

Cheney opined that Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib are “setting the agenda” of the Democratic Party without any pushback, transforming it into a radical, socialist party. The Wyoming representative made a prediction, suggesting that this transformation will not stop anytime soon.

“And I think that’s very dangerous for the nation,” she concluded.

It remains unclear what Cheney means by socialism, but as Newsweek notes, some Democrats have started pushing for progressive policies championed by the likes of Bernie Sanders. As the publication notes, many of Sanders’ signature policies — “Medicare for All,” for instance — are supported by a majority of the American people.

Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib are all young, progressive women of color who took office and immediately challenged conventional Washington thinking. And they have all been met with a very specific reprimand: Be quiet. https://t.co/LjGCPNpo64 — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 12, 2019

According to Newsweek, the Republican Party’s frequent mischaracterization of similar policies as socialist appears to have made Americans more accepting of what is being described as socialism. Polls have suggested that the majority of Democratic voters prefers “socialism” over what is being defined as “capitalism.”

In a February column, The New Republic noted that the very word “socialism” has “lost all meaning in American politics.” The publication also credited Bernie Sanders with rehabilitating the word, and accused Donald Trump and the press of using it as a slur, adding that policies championed by Bernie Sanders and other progressives can be best described as social democratic policies.

Rep. Liz Cheney: Speaker Pelosi is not in control of her caucus – https://t.co/AaxYD6elOd #OANN pic.twitter.com/5db7NBQw24 — One America News (@OANN) April 13, 2019

Such policies have been implemented in one way or another in the vast majority of European countries, notably in Scandinavian countries with capitalist economic systems, and robust welfare states.

“I don’t believe government should own the means of production, but I do believe that the middle class and the working families who produce the wealth of America deserve a fair deal,” is how Bernie Sanders described his ideology during a 2015 speech.