‘Jane The Virgin’ Creator Addresses Jane And Michael’s Storyline

Fans of The CW’s Jane the Virgin were shocked during the final moments of the show’s most recent episode. This season of the telenovela-style series picked up after Jane, played by Gina Rodriguez, realized that her husband Michael, played by Brett Dier, was still alive. As the episodes went on, viewers learned that Michael was kidnapped and tortured by Rose, played by Bridget Regan, and that he had amnesia.

Jane is now with Justin Baldoni’s Rafael, who is also the father of her son, and the two had plans of getting engaged. She asks Michael, who now goes by Jason and has an entirely separate life, to grant her a divorce and after a bit of struggle, he agrees. During the final moments of the episode, Michael/Jason stops by to drop off the divorce papers and say goodbye when suddenly, he remembers everything about Jane and their relationship.

Since Michael/Jason now has his memories back, fans of the show are desperate to know if Jane will run back to her husband or remain with Rafael. Fortunately, the show’s creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, won’t keep fans waiting and has already begun teasing about what could possibly happen now that Michael has his memories back, according to a report from TV Guide.

“I don’t hold secrets too long on this show,” she said.

“I think it’s exciting to have secrets come out and then see how people respond and that always creates new drama, ’cause I don’t like stalling too much on this particular show. So that’s going to be the event of Episode 4.”

“Michael doesn’t want to blow up [Jane’s] life,” she continued.

“That instinct is about the most Michael thing he could do.”

It’s now clear that Jane will have to choose between both men yet again but Urman isn’t spilling all the beans just yet.

“There’s an ending planned for Jane, and it’s not a surprise in the finale,” Urman teased.

“But what that is, who she ends up with, if she ends up with someone, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Relationship drama aside, during the last episode, Jane also managed to strengthen her relationship with Petra, played by Yael Grobglas. Petra expressed feeling left out because Jane didn’t reach out to her after Michael’s/Jason’s return. The two women sat down to help their children get along but ended up getting closer than before. Jane also helped Petra work through her fears and reach out to her ex-girlfriend, JR, played by Rosario Dawson.

This is the fifth and final season for Jane the Virgin and new episodes air on Wednesdays on The CW.