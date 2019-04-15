Michelle Obama Says Making It Through Trump Presidency Is Like A Teenager ‘Living With Divorced Dad’

Michelle Obama leveled some scathing criticism at Donald Trump this weekend, saying that trying to make it through his presidency is like a teenager living with a “divorced dad” who can’t properly care for them.

Obama spoke at the O2 in London, sharing her thoughts on her husband’s eight years in office and the more than two years that America has now spend with Donald Trump in office. As The Independent noted, the former first lady didn’t hold back in her criticism of Trump, though she did refrain from actually mentioning him by name.

Michelle Obama seemed to revel in pointing out her husband’s eight scandal-free years in office.

“For anyone who had any problems with Barack Obama, let’s just think about what we were troubled by – there were never any indictments,” she told the London crowd during an interview with late-night comedian Stephen Colbert.

Obama then noted that America right now feels like a “broken family” and that things are “unsettled.”

“Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick,” she said.

“That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad.”

Michelle Obama continued to needle the president and his on-the-job performance. She compared the presidency to “swimming in the ocean with great waves,” noting that if the person is not a strong swimmer, they are “not going to learn in the middle of a tidal wave.”

“You are going to resort to your kicking and drowning and what you knew how to do in the pool,” she shared.

Michelle Obama charms British crowd with praise for the Queen https://t.co/7EMR7XN2DN pic.twitter.com/sv5r0oUrXb — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) April 14, 2019

Michelle Obama, whose husband was long a target for Donald Trump as one of the leading figures of the “birther” movement that falsely claimed Barack was born out of the United States, has never been shy about sharing her thoughts on Trump. In her memoir Becoming, Michelle wrote that she will never forgive Trump for leading the “birther” push, which she said put her family in danger by promoting the theory that her husband was an illegitimate president. In the memoir, Michelle Obama also wrote about feelings of dread as she attended Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and watched him being sworn in as president.

As CNN noted, Michelle Obama’s memoir has sold nearly 10 million copies, making it one of the most popular books in a decade. It has also surpassed the total sales for Donald Trump’s book The Art of the Deal.