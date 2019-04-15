Beards Have More Bacteria Than Dog Fur, Claims New Study

A new study by Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic is casting a new light on the trendy men’s beard, reported The Sun. While it would be surprising to hear that beards are dirtier than dogs, that’s exactly what the research pinpointed.

“The researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in specimens taken from the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur.”

The study looked at 18 different male beards and compared the findings with 30 dogs’ neck fur. The dogs were chosen from a range of different breeds. And even worse, some of the men reportedly had dangerous bacteria in their beards. The specimens were scanned using an MRI.

The Beard Liberation Front clapped back, saying that “I think it’s possible to find all sorts of unpleasant things if you took swabs from people’s hair and hands and then tested them. I don’t believe that beards in themselves are unhygienic. There seems to be a constant stream of negative stories about beards that suggest it’s more about pogonophobia [the fear of beards] than anything else.”

And it’s true that beards sometimes gets a bad rap in the news. Recently, Men’s Health discussed why men with longer beards have smaller testicles. Apparently, it turns out that men who grow long beards are using their energy towards the hair-growing. That means that energy is being diverted from their sexual organs.

But that’s not to say everything is always negative when it comes to beards in the news. Fox 35 Orlando noted that men with long beards are perceived by women in a better light when it comes to long-term relationships. The findings were reported by the Journal of Evolutionary Biology. On the other hand, it turns out that women tend to think men with masculine body features appear to be better for short-term relationships.

Unfortunately for the bearded men, around the same time the news came out about their attractiveness for long-term relationships, another study was published by Australian scientists. This study alleged that bearded men appear angrier when they’re upset when compared to men with no beards, according to The Daily Mail.

The study was headed by Dr Belinda Craig from the University of New England in Australia. It turned out that when they surveyed 700 people, that people noticed a man being angry quicker if they had a beard. The study also suggested that people also notice a man being happy quicker too, when they have a beard.