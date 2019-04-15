Sommer Ray Bares Booty In Denim Thong Shorts On Instagram For Coachella

Sommer Ray is letting her fans in on all of her Coachella outfits by posting them to her Instagram page. Her newest update shows the social media star wearing an interesting and revealing ensemble. For her top, Sommer opted for a leopard-print bikini. The video starts off with Ray facing the camera, and she appears to be wearing a pair of denim shorts. However, as she turns 90-degrees towards the wall, it turns out that the shorts have huge holes on the sides, letting her derrière show. And as she completes her turn and faces her back to the camera, it turns out that the shorts have a thong cut in the back. It’s an interesting look that certainly played up one of her more famous body features.

Yesterday, Sommer shared another Instagram video that got her fans talking. It showed her wearing a bikini along with chain jewelry that draped her body. This included a chain necklace that fell down the front of her midriff, along with a belt-like piece with tassels that fell down to her upper thighs. The necklace looked elaborate on her chest, and featured multiple chains. The video showed Ray’s sillier side, as she ate a cup of dessert and accidentally dropped some. She continued to dance for the camera, however, and laughed at herself. She completed her look with a bandana that she tied in her hair.

https://www.instagram.com/sommerray/p/BwQdJHWgYQD/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=vcpiz2k02d0g

The model previously spoke with Forbes about her intentions behind her social media presence.

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less.”

Sommer’s wish to show her personality appears to have prompted her YouTube channel, although she’s had a second Instagram account too. The second account shows behind-the-scenes photos and videos that are anything but serious. In recent weeks, however, it looks like Sommer is letting her silly sideshow on her main page too.

“I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle. I’m really against plastic surgery and all that stuff. I’m also trying to grow my business. I’m trying to become a business woman.”

Ray’s aspirations to get into business means that she’s started an athletic clothing line. With new items coming out every month, fans scramble to get what they can. Unlike most collections, Sommer’s pieces are only produced for a month and will no longer be available after they sell out.

https://www.instagram.com/sommerray/p/BwK1iyxgvvE/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=82m4eezn5dk2