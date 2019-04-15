Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In An Orange Bikini On Instagram

Famous for her bikini pics among her 4.3 million Instagram followers, model-turned-music-maker Chantel Jefferies recently took to her page and completely mesmerized her ardent admirers with a racy new snapshot.

In the pic, the 26-year-old bombshell could be seen wearing an orange-colored bikini which allowed her to put her perky breasts and well as her enviable abs and taut stomach on full display. Her dangerously-short bikini top also allowed her to show off her star-shaped tattoo which was inked on the right side of her ribs, just below the bosom.

Captured during the Revolve Festival — a special party taking place off of Coachella for all A-listers, singers and supermodels — the model could be seen standing outside a glass door while looking straight into the camera.

In terms of her aesthetics, Chantel could be seen wearing some official festival wristbands and as for her aesthetics, she decided to let her tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to go with the daytime affair. She, however, wore lots of nude-shade lipstick which accentuated her famous pout.

Within two hours of having been posted, the snap accrued more than 248,000 likes and 1,220 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexy figure and appreciated her for the efforts that she employs to maintain her body.

Prior to posting the said snap, Chantel treated her fans to a group picture taken during the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival 2019 which took place from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Coachella, California.

In the pic, Chantel could be seen posing with fellow models Jocelyn Chew and Alissa Violet, all of whom looked gorgeous in their own rights. Seeing all the three famous models in one picture, fans became exceedingly excited and liked the picture 229,000 times. And not only that, but fans took their time to express their admiration for the beautiful ladies and posted 420 comments.

Chantel also shared a glimpse of her ensemble from the Day 2 of Coachella Festival wherein she was seen donning a yellow halterneck-style crop top which she paired with a matching skirt and a printed jacket. She wore her hair down, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a few rings and two sparkly clips in her hair.

According to an article by Billboard, when Chantel started modeling, she never thought of becoming a club-hopping DJ but fell into the world of music accidentally after she her personal SoundCloud playlists gained traction and she started receiving offers by different clubs. Regarding her experience, she said the following.