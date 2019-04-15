‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere: Jon Snow Finds Out The Truth About His Parents

Game of Thrones Season 8 premiered on Sunday night, and fans were dying to find out how the final season would start off, and although there wasn’t a lot of action, there were some big moments.

According to The Washington Post, Game of Thrones fans have waited for nearly two years for a brand new episode, and on Sunday they got what they’d been waiting for.

There were no battle scenes in the Season 8 premiere, but there were some epic reunions and huge secrets revealed.

The biggest moment from the first episode of the final season was Jon Snow finding out who he really was. Only Sam and Bran knew the truth about Jon’s parentage, and they had planned to tell him when he returned to Winterfell with Dany and her army in tow.

Jon and Dany took care of some business upon arriving in Winterfell, which included meeting up with Sansa, who immediately disliked Daenerys. Jon was also reunited with Bran, who he believed to be dead for years, and Arya, whom he shared a close bond with before Ned Stark was executed.

Following some strategy talk, Jon and Dany sneaked away for a romantic moment. Upon their return, Daenerys met Sam, and revealed that she had killed his father and brother when they refused to bend the knee to her.

Sam took the news hard and in his grief was met by Bran, who told him to find Jon and tell him the truth. Angry at Dany, Sam headed to the tombs under the city and spilled the beans, revealing that Jon was the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making him the one true heir to the Iron Throne, not Daenerys.

Game of Thrones fans watched as Sam explained the situation to his friend, and told him that Dany shouldn’t be the Queen. Jon was stunned, and said nothing more.

Meanwhile, viewers also watched as there were other big reunions in Winterfell. Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister set eyes on each other again for the first time since they were married.

Arya also reunited with her former traveling partner, The Hound, as well as her friend, Gendry, who are both now back in Winterfell under her family’s protection.

However, the most shocking reunion came in the final moments of the episode when Jaime Lannister rode into Winterfell and immediately set eyes on Bran, whom he pushed from a window and paralyzed in Season 1.

Fans can see how the series ends by watching Game of Thrones Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on HBO.