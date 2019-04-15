Lizzo And Janelle Monae Have A ‘Twerk Off’ Onstage During Coachella Performance

Lizzo and Janelle Monae went cheek to cheek in a dance battle during their Coachella performance on Friday.

Pitchfork shared that Monae helped to kick off the music festival’s performances in Indio, California. During her set, Monae asked the audience if they had the “Juice” before Lizzo surprised the audience with a performance. The “Make Me Feel” songstress was referring to Lizzo’s hit song “Juice” before she came out to join her. The two women then began shaking their booties onstage. The “Truth Hurts” singer posted the video of the two dancing as the crowd cheered for them on her Instagram page. The photo received more than 290,000 likes from Lizzo’s 715,000 followers and received more than 1,500 comments when she posted the video on Saturday.

“MY TWO TOP GODDESSES ON THE SAME STAGE OH MY GODDESS I AM DEAD,” one follower wrote.

“We live for this ICONIC MOMENT,” another follower chimed.

The two singers recently joined forces for Monae’s cover story for Them. For the story, Lizzo interviewed Monae, where the “Yoga” singer discussed her decision to come out as queer last year for Rolling Stone. During the interview, Lizzo applauded Monae for sharing her sexuality on a major scale. Monae reflected on her journey in the article and describes what it’s been like for her since coming out.

“For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey,” Monae said, per Them. “It’s not a destination. I’ve discovered so much about myself over the years as I’ve evolved and grown and spent time with myself and loved ones. That’s the exciting thing — always finding out new things about who you are. And that’s what I love about life.”

In the article, Monae also offers advice to younger people who may be struggling with coming out to stay strong. She also mentions that hiding who you are with the world can cause younger people to deal with anxiety and depression in the future.

Pitchfork reports that Monae’s return to Coachella after her album, Dirty Computer. The album reportedly earned the “I Like That” singer a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. Monae performed “Make Me Feel” at the 2019 event back in February. Monae also attended the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to honor inductee Janet Jackson earlier this month. Her song, “I Like That” was also featured in Jordan Peele’s Us, which starred Winston Duke, Lupita N’yongo, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Elisabeth Moss and Anna Diop.