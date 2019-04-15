‘Killing Eve’ Renewed For Season 3

BBC America’s Killing Eve is currently in its second season but the series has already been renewed for Season 3, according to a report from TV Guide.

The show follows MI5 officer Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, as she tries to track down a highly talented and elusive assassin, Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. The women get caught up in a seemingly never-ending game of cat-and-mouse and soon find themselves obsessed with each other. In the final moments of Season 1, viewers watched as Eve finally came face-to-face with the object of her obsession and stabbed the assassin during an intimate moment together. At the beginning of Season 2, the show picks up mere seconds after the last season ended. Villanelle has survived Eve’s attack and has found a good Samaritan to take her in and tend to her wounds.

Eve is now more determined to find Villanelle again and put her away. She reunites with her former boss, Carolyn, played by Fiona Shaw. Carolyn has assembled a new team and takes Eve to meet them so she can brief them on Villanelle’s case.

It’s too early to tell how Season 2 will end and where Season 3 will take viewers, but it has been revealed that the show will have a new showrunner in its third season. Suzanne Heathcote will take over from Emerald Fennell, who took over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also created the series.

“It’s been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve. I think it’s cool that this tradition [of having a new female showrunner each season] has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat — I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next,” Fennell said in a recently released statement.

“I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for Season 3. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands,” Waller-Bridge said, echoing similar sentiments.

AMC Network’s President of Entertainment Networks Sarah Barnett also added her delight at having Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw on the network.

Killing Eve airs on Sundays on BBC America and AMC. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.

On next week’s (April 21) episode, “The Hungry Caterpillar,” viewers will watch as Villanelle’s circumstances begin to turn bleak, while Eve will put everything at risk and make a deal with an old friend. Villanelle is also expected to reconnect with someone from her past.