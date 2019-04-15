Nick Jonas Says Him And Priyanka Chopra Are Planning To Start A Family

Nick Jonas shares that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra are already thinking about their future legacy.

E! News reports that the singer and actor is working toward his future goals and his wife feels the same. While the pair have been married for four months and are still adjusting to married life, Jonas, 26, has said that he and Chopra, 36, are thinking of what they want their future children to think of them. During his press run for his animated film, Ugly Dolls, the Jonas Brother said all of his decisions, from movies to music, is what he does to set up his future family.

“I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future,” Nick told E! News. “And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future.”

As for Jonas’ more adult projects he’s done throughout his career, Jonas said he and the Quantico star will “hold off” on showing his children those until they’re older. He also said that projects like Ugly Dolls will be better suited for his future little ones.

Jonas’ press junket for Ugly Dolls comes a little over a month since the Jonas Brothers released their first video after an almost 10-year hiatus. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the video for the band’s song, “Sucker,” featured the band’s partners, which includes Chopra, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. According to the publication, the video showed the women in big poofy skirts and colorful headpieces. The group was also in an outdoor bathtub with over-the-top tea parties.

E! News reports that while the couple hasn’t formally announced that they will be making a new addition to their family, Jonas and Chopra are set to attend the 2019 Met Gala, which is held every year on the first week of May. Jonas will reportedly serve on the gala’s committee this year. The event was the couple’s first public outing, which they made in May 2017, as the two rocked Ralph Lauren outfits. Jonas said during his press interview that the Met Gala has a strong significance for him and his bride.

“That was one of our first dates…but it wasn’t even really a date, I don’t know how to describe it,” Jonas told E! News. “That’s kind of an important thing for us, the Met Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great.”