Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Abs In Sexy New Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her famous figure on social media, as well as her gorgeous smile.

On Sunday night, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself flaunting her flat tummy and toned abs.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model donned a bright blue t-shirt by the brand Lucky and paired it with a denim jacket that she slung over her shoulders. Camille had the t-shirt tied up to show off her bare midsection and added a denim skirt with a brown belt.

Kostek tucks her thumbs into her pockets and gives a sweet smile into the camera. The model has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fall around her face, and over her shoulder.

Camille sports a natural makeup look in the picture, which includes understated eyes and nude lips. She completes her look by wearing minimal jewelry, including rings on each of her hands.

Although Kostek is flaunting her figure in the photo, she’s wearing much more clothing that she usually does, since in her most famous photo shoots for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue she’s typically wearing a barely-there bikini or bathing suit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek has been a busy woman so far this year. The model cheered on her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski during the NFL playoffs all the way to the Super Bowl, where his team, the New England Patriots, won the championship.

A few weeks later, Rob, or “Gronk” as he’s better known to fans, announced his retirement from the NFL. Camille was there to support him every step of the way, even sharing a sweet message about him via social media.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term “proud girlfriend” to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan.” Kostek wrote on Instagram, adding a montage of photos of herself with Gronkowski.

It seems that Rob and Camille will have a lot more time to spend together now that he’s no longer playing, and perhaps he’ll be able to travel the world with his girlfriend when she heads off to exotic locations for her photo shoots.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following her on Instagram.