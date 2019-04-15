Heidi Klum Rocks A Sheer Bra On Instagram & Looks Ageless At 45

Heidi Klum updated her Instagram fans today with a photo of one of her favorite pieces from her intimates collection. The post showed the supermodel perched on the edge of a director’s chair, as she wore a pair of tight, white pants and a sheer, red bra. She accessorized with a pair of heels, and wore her hair down. Heidi has bangs right now, and wearing her hair down framed her face. She placed her hands on her upper thighs, and smiled as she turned her head towards the camera. Behind her were a couple of clothing racks.

Since then, Klum shared a sped-up Instagram video of herself doing meal planning for the week. She did so on a giant blackboard with colorful chalk. The model was spotted coming in and out of the frame in a pink sweatpants ensemble, as she wrote down different meal ideas for every day of the week. It looks like she’s planning on veal on Tuesday, lentil soup on Wednesday and curry chicken on Thursday.

Not to mention that Heidi reposted an image from InStyle Magazine yesterday on her Instagram feed. The photo was a collage of different red carpet looks, which included traditional and modern looks. Klum was featured at the bottom right of the collage wearing a Zac Posen dress. It was an off-the-shoulder piece with a mermaid-like cut and giant sleeves with ruffle accents.

Klum’s fans may be wondering if she’s already doing any wedding planning. After all, Tom popped the question last Christmas 2018, and she accepted the proposal. Interestingly, the model opened up to Ellen on The Ellen Show right before Tom got down on one knee, noted The Knot News.

“I’ve been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage. I do. Even though I’ve failed twice at it. I guess I’m not very good at it, but I found a great person.” (Klum was previously married to Ric Pipino and Seal.) “Let’s see what happens.”

The couple also looked stunning during Halloween 2018 during Klum’s annual party.

“He was Shrek and I was Fiona. It took probably, eight nine hours. I always wanted to be Fiona and I never had a Shrek… and now, I have a Shrek.”

As usual, Heidi went all out for the occasion. She had face prosthetics and costumes made for the event. The team did an incredible job, with both Heidi and Tom looking just like Shrek and Fiona.

And while fans are likely wishing for more updates, Heidi hasn’t publicly mentioned her wedding plans. So for now, fans will have to wait and see what happens with their engagement.