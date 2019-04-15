’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Gets Premiere Date

Over the years, TLC’s 90 Day Fiance series has become such a huge success that the network decided to create multiple spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which has just gotten a Season 4 premiere date, according to a report from Heavy.

The original show, 90 Day Fiance, followed the lives of Americans who’ve fallen in love with international partners and are in the process of having those partners move stateside. The couples are typically involved with the K-1 visa process, which requires them to be wed within 90 days of being in the United States. Each season focuses on a new group of couples and each episode is filled with relationship highs and lows and all the drama that comes along with them. The show’s first spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, follows a similar pattern but it focuses on the couples after they’ve been married for an extended period of time and how their lives have changed since exchanging vows.

This season will feature Russ and Paola, who’ve just welcomed a baby boy, Axel, according to a report from E! News. Based on the trailer, the show will follow the couple’s journey throughout Paola’s pregnancy. It was previously revealed that the couple suffered a miscarriage and they’ve expressed their gratitude for their new bundle.

“This pregnancy has brought us closer together and we are doing our best to remove any negativity whether that be people or situations,” the couple told E!

“We are grateful that God has given us another chance.”

This season will also feature now exes Larissa and Colt, Azan and Nicole, who have yet to tie the knot, Jay and Ashley, Andrei and Elizabeth, and Pedro and Chantel.

Pedro and Chantel will also be getting their own spin-off, The Family Chantel, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The show will give viewers an in-depth look at the couple’s relationship with each other along with their relationship with Chantel’s family. During previously aired episodes, it became clear that Chantel’s family were not fond of her husband and believed Pedro used Chantel to obtain a visa. Chantel’s family, her parents Karen and Thomas and her siblings River and Winter, have also accused Pedro’s mother, Lidia, and his sister, Nicole, of having dubious intentions. Both Lidia and Nicole are slated to appear on the upcoming spin-off.

The Family Chantel will air later this year, while 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will be back on April 28 on TLC.