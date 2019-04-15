Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki Celebrates Bachelorette Weekend By Flaunting Her Amazing Figure In A Bikini

Caroline Wozniacki is leaving her single years with a bang, and the tennis star’s Instagram followers are getting a revealing glimpse of her bachelorette festivities.

The 28-year-old star jetted to the Bahamas to celebrate her bachelorette weekend with friends, including Serena Williams and Hannah Jeter, and showed off her amazing figure in a skimpy bikini for a viral Instagram snap. The picture showed Caroline lounging on the beach in swimwear that displayed her washboard abs. She wore a white veil on her head as she prepared for her nuptials with former NBA star David Lee.

The picture was a huge hit with her more than 1.4 million followers, garnering nearly 100,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments from her fans.

“Love this!” one fan commented.

It also prompted a reply from Lee, who posted a picture of an eye-popping emoji.

Caroline’s entire bachelorette crew then posed for another Instagram photo on the beach. She shared another Instagram video of the group in a coordinated dance to the Backstreet Boys, which was another huge hit with her followers.

Wozniacki has become one of the biggest stars in the sport, reaching No. 2 in the world and serving as a brand ambassador for a number of big companies like Rolex and Adidas.

Caroline’s relationship with David Lee has also received quite a bit of attention, including the 8.88-carat diamond ring he gave her when they got engaged.

“David did such an amazing job picking this out, so of course it’s my most prized diamond possession. My favorite number is 8, so he really looked hard and found the perfect ring for me. It was super-sweet,” she told Haute Living.

Caroline added that things can get a little competitive between the two athletes.

“While with me, if I lose to him in, say a game of pool, I get mad and I have this ‘I don’t want to talk to anyone’ attitude,” she told the magazine. “But it’s all in good fun — we push each other to challenge one another, and it’s fun and exciting and makes for some great bonding. It stretches to my family, too — we’re all competitors and love winning. We love to play all sorts of games, but David and I especially love playing pool, and we have a blast.”

Fans who want to see more images from Caroline Wozniacki and all her bachelorette party festivities can check out her Instagram feed for more.