Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Lingerie In Victoria’s Secret Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian has already spoken out about Kanye West getting “upset” over her risqué pictures.

On April 14, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram for a decidedly lingerie-centric update. The throwback photo to Halloween, 2018, might be nearly six months old, but nothing is old news for this woman.

Standing in what appears to be a fitting room strewn with material, Kim is wearing what might be the tiniest bra and panties set ever. Dwarfed by oversized Victoria’s Secret Angel wings, the mother-of-three finds herself perfectly framed – shaggy fabrics accentuate the bra’s lace and Kim is blowing a kiss. She gives a peace sign to finish the pose perfectly.

“You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that,” Kim’s said in 2018 on The Ellen Show, and it hasn’t been forgotten. As Cosmopolitan reports, Kim’s talk show appearance saw somewhat of a grilling from Ellen DeGeneres over those “baking” Instagram pictures; Kim had taken to the social media platform in next-to-nothing while appearing to prepare brownies.

For connoisseurs of Kardashian-Jenner social media, the April 14 update will bring back memories. Halloween, 2018, saw all five of this famous family’s sisters don eye-popping Victoria’s Secret outfits, with captions thanking the lingerie giant for lending the getups.

Kim’s caption on April 14 reminds fans that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will not be airing tonight. Still, fans can expect full coverage of the Halloween photo shoot next week. Kim then prompts fans to suggest outfits for Halloween, 2019.

When Kim throws her fans a question, they’ll oblige. One fan suggested “[making] Kanye happy” by choosing an outfit from The Incredibles. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that Kanye referenced the movie in a somewhat-bizarre cutaway interview.

The footage was covered by The Inquisitr on April 1. Another fan proposed that Kim and her sisters dress up as “Bratz dolls.” Given that Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Khloe, and Kylie form a fivesome, The Spice Girls was another apt suggestion.

Curves are Kim’s domain. With the most famous rear end in Hollywood, this reality star and makeup mogul chooses her outfits wisely. She also isn’t afraid to show a little skin. Much like her sisters, Kim embraces a mentality of feminine empowerment when it comes to her body. Nude bathroom selfies are something to celebrate in Kim’s books, and fan backlash is something to ignore.

Kim and Kanye’s fourth baby may be due next month, but this mother isn’t one to tone things down. The fourth Kardashian baby will arrive via a surrogate.